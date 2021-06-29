Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.43.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

