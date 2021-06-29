Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,507,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 107,804 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

RHP stock opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

