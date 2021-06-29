Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $7.91 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,254,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

NYSE:PPG opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

