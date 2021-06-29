Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $8.76 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,821 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

HBAN stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

