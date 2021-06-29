Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $7.28 Million in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 720,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLIU. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity during the first quarter worth approximately $7,621,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COLIU opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

