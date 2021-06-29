Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after buying an additional 4,671,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after buying an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

