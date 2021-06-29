Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,892 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.69. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.84 and a twelve month high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

