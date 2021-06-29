Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 167 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $534.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.50 and a twelve month high of $535.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.