Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,706 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $254,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.13. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

