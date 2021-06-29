Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 282.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 230.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,507. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

