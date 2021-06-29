Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $13.37 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $35,635.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.06 or 0.00404621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010977 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Gulden Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,131,543 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

