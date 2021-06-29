Gulden (NLG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,344.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $13.31 million and $31,344.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00407143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011062 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 548,070,744 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

