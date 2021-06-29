Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $305.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.41. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $316.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

