Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,400 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $166,008,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 77.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 552,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,606,000 after acquiring an additional 241,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $160.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

