Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,600 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

