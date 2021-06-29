Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,660 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Boston Properties stock opened at $116.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.