Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,900 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

