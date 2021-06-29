Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 8,974 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after acquiring an additional 716,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,208,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

