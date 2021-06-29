GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Cap of $20.23 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.23 million and $676,681.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GYEN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00144983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00169496 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.13 or 0.99834433 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

