H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.81. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $70.58.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $827.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $125,843.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $339,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,833,470.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock worth $1,860,863. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4,550.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.