Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $30,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.79.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

