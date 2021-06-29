Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HVRRY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.61%.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

