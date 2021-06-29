Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HVRRY. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.
OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.90. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $97.10.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.61%.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
