Hartree Partners LP Invests $1.50 Million in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SHACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHACU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

SHACU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 13,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.65.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

