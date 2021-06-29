Hartree Partners LP Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOSOU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,380,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,929,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,972,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000.

Shares of VOSOU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,424. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

