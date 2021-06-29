Hartree Partners LP Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRNGU. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $171,000.

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $10.59. 32,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

