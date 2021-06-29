Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,000. Goal Acquisitions accounts for about 1.9% of Hartree Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,896,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $1,666,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $7,513,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $4,249,000.

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 38,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 40,699 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $411,059.90. Insiders have sold a total of 228,640 shares of company stock worth $2,342,584 in the last quarter.

Goal Acquisitions Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

