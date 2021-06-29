Hartree Partners LP Makes New Investment in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $990,000.

Shares of IPVIU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,252. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

