Hartree Partners LP Takes Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

OTCMKTS:FSSIU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,034. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

