HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of CCJ opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

