HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after buying an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $507,942,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,247,000 after buying an additional 205,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.72.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.67. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $163,482.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

