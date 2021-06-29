HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 749 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

