HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 98,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 312,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $94.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

