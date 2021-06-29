HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after buying an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $254,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

