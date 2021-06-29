Head to Head Analysis: Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) & Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) and Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Westlake Chemical Partners and Artius Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westlake Chemical Partners presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. Artius Acquisition has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.18%. Given Artius Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Westlake Chemical Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Artius Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical Partners $966.67 million 0.98 $66.17 million $1.88 14.26 Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Artius Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical Partners and Artius Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical Partners 6.46% 6.87% 4.65% Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95%

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis. Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Artius Acquisition

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

