Head-To-Head Contrast: Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) versus CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Net Lease and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 1.58% 0.34% 0.14% CubeSmart 24.07% 9.39% 3.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Net Lease and CubeSmart’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $330.10 million 5.34 $10.78 million $1.79 10.32 CubeSmart $679.18 million 13.96 $165.62 million $1.72 27.36

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Global Net Lease and CubeSmart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 2 0 2.67 CubeSmart 2 1 4 0 2.29

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.85%. CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $37.56, indicating a potential downside of 20.20%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Risk and Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Global Net Lease pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

