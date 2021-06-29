Head-To-Head Review: Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Spirit Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group $3.57 billion 2.15 -$1.32 billion ($10.17) -6.04 Spirit Airlines $1.81 billion 1.88 -$428.70 million ($8.48) -3.70

Spirit Airlines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alaska Air Group. Alaska Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Air Group has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Alaska Air Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alaska Air Group and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group -44.22% -48.26% -11.15% Spirit Airlines -34.21% -39.67% -10.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alaska Air Group and Spirit Airlines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group 0 0 11 1 3.08 Spirit Airlines 1 6 9 0 2.50

Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus target price of $74.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.16%. Spirit Airlines has a consensus target price of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 29.29%. Given Spirit Airlines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines is more favorable than Alaska Air Group.

Summary

Alaska Air Group beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.