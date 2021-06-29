Head to Head Review: Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI) and Its Competitors

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ: AMTI) is one of 839 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Applied Molecular Transport to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Applied Molecular Transport and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Molecular Transport 0 0 4 0 3.00 Applied Molecular Transport Competitors 4634 17699 38941 768 2.58

Applied Molecular Transport currently has a consensus target price of $68.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.69%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 48.96%. Given Applied Molecular Transport’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Molecular Transport has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Molecular Transport N/A -51.27% -48.04% Applied Molecular Transport Competitors -2,669.09% -175.18% -28.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Molecular Transport N/A -$66.56 million -16.00 Applied Molecular Transport Competitors $1.73 billion $125.42 million -3.37

Applied Molecular Transport’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Applied Molecular Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It is also involved in developing AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

