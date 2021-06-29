Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $501,000 Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,451,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after acquiring an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOPE opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

