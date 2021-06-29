Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $532,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.