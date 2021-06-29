Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $589,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 72.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,216,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,217 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 553,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,356,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 394,502 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,005,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.48. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.