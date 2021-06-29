Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tenable were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,629.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TENB opened at $42.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

