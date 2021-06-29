Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,792 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:WMS opened at $115.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $117.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.