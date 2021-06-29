Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $805,000 Investment in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -570.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

