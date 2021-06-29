Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $889,000 Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $89.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

