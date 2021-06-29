HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

HSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Get HealthStream alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 467.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 553,493 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,643 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 79.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 239,700 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 235,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,528,000 after purchasing an additional 172,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76. HealthStream has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.23 million, a PE ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 0.30.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.