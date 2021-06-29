Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $137.30 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.68 billion and $137.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00051742 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00033066 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00238779 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00036188 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,805,028,463 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

