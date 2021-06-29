Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

HSII traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $44.63. 52,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,445. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.