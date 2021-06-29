Helix (HLIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $146,791.80

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. Helix has a total market cap of $146,791.80 and $14.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Helix has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024513 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007173 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000232 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001341 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

