Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Hits $0.42

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $14.35 million and $840,284.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00046506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00155267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00169117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,495.81 or 0.99873290 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,390,802 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

