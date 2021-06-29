Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

